It's been over a year since the Covid-19 pandemic spread like wildfire around the world. And for a few months in 2021, as vaccinations increased and people started going out again, it seemed like we had turned the corner, and some sense of normality was returning (via Boston Globe). In many areas, indoor dining returned and mask mandates relaxed. In May 2021, the CDC stated that individuals who were fully vaccinated did not need to wear masks or socially distance while outdoors or indoors (via NPR).