SF Department of Public Health offering Johnson & Johnson booster shot
San Francisco’s Department of Public Health is offering booster shots to anyone who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, no appointment necessary.www.audacy.com
San Francisco’s Department of Public Health is offering booster shots to anyone who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, no appointment necessary.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
Comments / 0