San Francisco, CA

SF Department of Public Health offering Johnson & Johnson booster shot

By Bob Butler
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago
San Francisco’s Department of Public Health is offering booster shots to anyone who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, no appointment necessary.

www.audacy.com

