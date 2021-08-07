Special Weather Statement issued for Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-08 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin Areas of Dense Fog Developing Overnight Moist ground from Saturday afternoon rainfall, clearing skies, and light to calm winds have allowed for patches to areas of dense fog to develop across the region early this morning. This fog will likely expand in areal coverage overnight. If so, a Dense Fog Advisory will likely be required in some or all of these areas later tonight. Be especially alert at higher elevations where clouds settle down on the ridge tops creating very dense fog conditions. Such conditions could impact portions of Interstate 77 between Fancy Gap and Wytheville, Interstate 81 near Wytheville, and many parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway. If you plan to travel tonight, reduce speed, allow extra time to reach your destination, use low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.