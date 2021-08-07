Flood Advisory issued for Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Wilkes FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILKES COUNTY At 625 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Darby This includes the following streams and drainages Mill Creek, Yates Creek, Elk Creek, Shell Creek, Stony Fork, Left Prong Stony Fork, Little Dugger Creek, Yadkin River, Dugger Creek and North Prong Lewis Fork. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.