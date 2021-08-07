Severe Weather Statement issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN RANDOLPH COUNTY At 627 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Winchester, or 17 miles north of Centerville, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Modoc around 630 PM EDT. Losantville around 635 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lynn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH