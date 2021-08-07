Newly married woman hit, killed by wrong-way driver on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver died early Saturday morning after being hit by a pickup truck going the wrong way on Interstate 15.

Around 1 a.m., a Toyota pickup was traveling southbound in the northbound I-15 collector lanes near 2000 South. It then hit a northbound Toyota Corolla sedan head-on.

Utah Highway Patrol

A 26-year-old woman who was driving the Corolla died from her injuries, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Another woman who was a passenger in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim has been identified as Angelica Gabrielle Jimenez Dhondup, also known as "Jelly."

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help her family, Dhondup was just married Friday and was on her way home from the wedding reception when the crash happened.

In addition to her new husband, Dhondup leaves behind two young sons and a daughter who she was about to adopt, her family says.

After the crash, a passerby helped the driver and passenger of the pickup out of their vehicle. UHP said the driver then stole the bystander's pickup, but troopers were able to quickly stop him and bring them into custody. The passenger fled on foot but later returned to the scene.

Manaure Gonzalez-Rea, 36, was arrested for multiple alleged offenses , including automobile homicide.

Utah Highway Patrol

