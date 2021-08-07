Cancel
Opelousas, LA

St. Landry to hold annual Balloons and Tunes event, Sept. 6

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O03bd_0bL4Cqa200

The St. Landry Parish Balloons & Tunes will take place Monday, September 6th at Donald Gardner Stadium in Opelousas.

The annual event will be held from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. with live music by Hotline, a Remax Hot Air Balloon, Balloon Artist, and Vendors.

It is a free community event at 5524 S. Market Street.

If the public needs more information, they can contact Toni Effingger at 337-793-5738.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

