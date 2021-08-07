Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on WR James Washington making a trade request: 'He has not'

By Curt Popejoy
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlaHF_0bL4ClPd00

On Friday, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington had requested a trade. It makes sense. Washington has been completely underutilized since joining the Steelers via the 2018 NFL draft.

According to Head coach Mike Tomlin, Washington has not requested a trade and Tomlin will not react or respond to Schefter’s unnamed sources.

So someone is lying. I don’t think it’s Schefter, he has to stay credible to keep getting his inside information. I have no doubt Schefter was told this by someone.

The question then becomes is the lie with Tomlin or the source? This whole problem could go away if we hear from Washington. But we won’t. Instead, this situation will just linger and in two weeks when Washington is traded it won’t matter.

Gallery

Check out best pics from Steelers vs. Cowboys HOF Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOGnC_0bL4ClPd00

List

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr James Washington#Adamschefter#Espn#Cowboys Hof Game List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

There is still one Steelers player missing from Hall of Fame

With a flurry of Steelers set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame at the end of this summer, there is still one name missing from joining Canton. The Steelers are set to have a huge celebration in August when Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, and Donnie Shell are all given their gold jackets and join the Hall of Fame. Each of these players is well-deserving of this honor, and the argument can easily be made that both Nunn and Shell had to wait far too long to receive this honor. While the hype and focus should be on this group, there seems to be one Steelers name still missing from this group.
NFLSteelers Depot

Cowher On Roethlisberger In 2021: ‘I Would Be Very Surprised If He Didn’t Have a Great Year This Year’

As a whole, most major media analysts believe 2021 will be a down season for the Pittsburgh Steelers and especially quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is now in his 18th NFL season. On Tuesday, former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, who is doing media sessions ahead of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in less than a month from now, was asked about his outlook for Roethlisberger in 2021 and especially on the heels of many expecting the veteran quarterback to have a down season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLYardbarker

Former Steelers WR Suspended by CFL Team

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended from the Canadian Football League, the Toronto Argonauts announced. Bryant, 29, signed with the Argonauts on Jan. 25. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said over the weekend that the suspension is passport related as the Canadian-USA border continues to open after the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLchatsports.com

Did the Steelers find a diamond in the rough in James Pierre?

Welcome to the Steelers Trifecta! Over the 30 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 training camp, we will be highlighting three players every day in order cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s three players:. James Pierre. Position: Corner. Age: 24. Year:...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Star TJ Watt Drops $100K on Engagement Diamond for Fiancee Dani Rhodes

A diamond ring has been a declaration of true love for centuries. It seems like Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt knows that as well. The NFL superstar recently asked his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes to be his wife. And just like marriage is forever, Watt clearly knows that diamonds are forever, too. He popped the question at a gorgeous waterfront spot last week. And, of course, Rhodes said yes.
NFLWILX-TV

Steelers Sign Two Free Agents

-PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green. Both players agreed to one-year deals with the defending AFC North champions. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant understands how the Steelers have squandered James Washington's skills

If you have any questions about whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington isn’t being utilized to the fullest, just ask another great wide receiver. Former NFL star Dez Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday night to let prospective NFL teams know if they want a great receiver, call up the Steelers because they are wasting Washington’s talent.
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mike Tomlin claims he hasn't been to a grocery store in 10 years

Last year, then-Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner made headlines by detailing his hermit-like existence during the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, midway through the 2020 season, he told local reporters he hadn’t gotten a haircut, visited a restaurant, gone to a grocery store or even been to a gas station since that March, before much of the country entered quarantine.
NFL247Sports

Report: TJ Watt won't participate in Steelers camp until signing contract extension

TJ Watt is one of the top pass rushers in football. The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end is absent from camp however. Watt is on the fifth year of his rookie deal and he is a pending free agent after the season if no one deal is reached. He’ll reportedly sit out of training camp until he and the Steelers come to a long term extension, according to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers GM Sends Clear Message About Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger will be under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers this fall in what might be his final NFL season. In fact, the latest comment from Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert makes it seem like this is “The Last Dance” for Roethlisberger. When speaking to reporters this Tuesday about Roethlisberger’s...
NFLPopculture

Former Steelers Linebacker Surprisingly Retires From NFL After Six Seasons

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo is calling it an NFL career after six seasons. Over the weekend, Chickillo announced his retirement after being drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round in 2015. He was a member of the Denver Broncos last year. "To all my family, friends, and...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots sign veteran offensive lineman

The Patriots continue to tweak their roster into training camp. On Friday, the team signed offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, which was first reported by Mike Reiss of ESPN. A fourth-round pick by the Steelers in 2016, Hawkins has played 19 NFL games over the past three seasons. After three years in Pittsburgh, he had short stints with the Texans and Buccaneers before returning to the Steel City in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy