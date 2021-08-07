Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on WR James Washington making a trade request: 'He has not'

On Friday, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington had requested a trade. It makes sense. Washington has been completely underutilized since joining the Steelers via the 2018 NFL draft.

According to Head coach Mike Tomlin, Washington has not requested a trade and Tomlin will not react or respond to Schefter’s unnamed sources.

So someone is lying. I don’t think it’s Schefter, he has to stay credible to keep getting his inside information. I have no doubt Schefter was told this by someone.

The question then becomes is the lie with Tomlin or the source? This whole problem could go away if we hear from Washington. But we won’t. Instead, this situation will just linger and in two weeks when Washington is traded it won’t matter.

