Rodón strikes out 11, White Sox blank Cubs 4-0

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Rodón struck out 11 in five stellar innings, Cesar Hernandez and José Abreu hit back-to-back home runs and the Chicago White Sox blanked the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Saturday. Yoán Moncada added a two-run double for the White Sox in their second straight win in the crosstown series at...

“It wasn’t comfortable for me when I had to face him when I was in Cleveland,” the second baseman, who recently joined the Chicago White Sox in a trade with the Indians, said through an interpreter. “I can tell you it was kind of a nightmare. Now that I have a chance to play for him and behind him, it’s good because you can see how good he is.”

