The Blue Jays are still hanging around the wildcard race thanks to their high-powered offense, but a recent skid is threatening to put them on the periphery. Down. The Jays got off to a good start in this second half, winning all three games immediately after the break against the Rangers. But since then, it’s been tough going. They dropped both games they played against the Red Sox last week, and then over the weekend they lost two of three to the Mets, making it four losses in their last five games overall.