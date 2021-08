The Red Sox and Blue Jays were supposed to play this second game of their four-game set on Tuesday night, but weather got in the way and they had to postpone it. That will be made up this afternoon for the first of a split doubleheader. This one will be a seven-inning affair. The Red Sox have Garrett Richards going while Robbie Ray gets the ball for the Jays. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.