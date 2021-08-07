Cancel
Wyoming County, PA

Honoring veterans on Purple Heart Day in Wyoming County

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 2 days ago

Veterans and the community gathered at the Wyoming County Courthouse in Tunkhannock on Saturday.

The ceremony featured the unveiling of Purple Heart Parking Spots for recipients.

Purple Hearts are awarded to the brave men and women who were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.

"A lot of our veterans are forgotten once they come home, and this just shows us that people really care," said Frank Bokam, the State Commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart Dept. of Pennsylvania.

Purple Heart Day is observed every year on August 7.

