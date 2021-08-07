Cancel
Wyoming County, PA

Annual Christy Mathewson Day held in Wyoming County

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 2 days ago

The 25th Annual Christy Mathewson Day was held in Factoryville on Saturday.

The event is sponsored by the borough and Keystone College, where Mathewson graduated from.

The festivities included a community parade, memorabilia display, and a youth football clinic.

"It's kinda cool to have cause it's such a small area to have a famous major league baseball player from here, and I just want to know more about him," said 12-year-old Maizie Davolos from Clarks Summit.

There were also food trucks and live music at Christy Mathewson Day here in Wyoming County.

