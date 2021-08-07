Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the July jobs report

By Itoro Umontuen
Posted by 
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8shx_0bL4BafR00

Even in a July jobs report that was nearly universally hailed as a good one, pockets of weakness and concern are still clouding the celebration.

The numbers in the report were certainly strong, with employers adding 943,000 more jobs to their payrolls than they cut, a better hiring performance than economists expected. The unemployment rate also dropped in another encouraging sign, down by half a percentage point from June to 5.4%. And many economists expect further improvements.

The unemployment rate fell for many groups across the country, but not for all the right reasons. Among Black workers, for example, the decline may have been entirely due to people dropping out of the workforce, rather than from more people getting jobs.

There’s also growing concern that the broad strength found in July jobs report may prove fleeting. The faster-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus is causing people to mask up and feel more anxious again, threatening the improvements.

“This is a good jobs report, but the delta variant is casting a significant shadow over the outlook at this time,” said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise.

Here are five takeaways from the July jobs report:

___

ALREADY OUTDATED?

The strong numbers in Friday’s report come from surveys done during the second week of July. That means they don’t fully reflect the ramp-up in worries about the delta variant. It wasn’t until July 27 that the Centers for Disease Control changed its guidelines for masks, for example. It asked all Americans in areas of high or substantial transmission to wear masks again indoors, even if they’re vaccinated.

If case counts continue to worsen, customers could shy away from returning to stores, restaurants and other businesses. That could hit the number of jobs being offered. Worsening trends could also discourage potential workers from filling those job openings.

Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings, pointed to a recent report from LinkedIn that said hiring was 5.8% lower than in June. The report looks at how many users add new employers to their profiles throughout the month, and Bovino said it may be reflecting some of the delta effect that the government’s jobs report may have missed.

___

WIDESPREAD, BUT NOT UNIFORM, GAINS

Americans of many types got back to working in July. The unemployment rate dropped to 6.6% from 7.4% in June for Latino people, for example. For Asian Americans, it fell to 5.3% from 5.8%, and for white workers, it sank to 4.8% from 5.2%. The rate also dropped for Black Americans, down to 8.2% from 9.2%.

But the improvement for Black workers didn’t come because many more of them got jobs. Employment numbers for the group were nearly unchanged from June. Instead, much of it was due to Black people dropping out of the workforce. Last month, 60.8% of all Black Americans were in the labor force, down from 61.6% in June.

Ameriprise’s Price said he was puzzled by the diverging trends and couldn’t immediately think of an explanation.

___

LESS SUPPORT FROM THE FED?

Even with the pockets of concern, July’s jobs report was strong enough that investors saw it as another sign that the time may be nearing for the Federal Reserve to pare back its support for the economy.

The Fed has been keeping short-term interest rates at a record low of nearly zero to juice the economy after it fell into its coronavirus-caused recession. The central bank has also been buying $120 billion in bonds every month to help keep longer-term rates low. The moves have made it cheaper to borrow money, and prices across the housing and stock markets have jumped as a result.

With July’s strong jobs numbers, investors are preparing for the Federal Reserve to say in upcoming months that it will slow its bond purchases. That would be the first step before it raises interest rates. Such expectations helped send the yield on the 10-year Treasury up to 1.28% from 1.21% late Thursday. That’s a significant move for the bond market.

___

BOUNCEBACK, BUT NOT FULL RECOVERY

Some of the strongest gains in jobs last month came from the areas that were hardest hit by the pandemic: the leisure and hospitality industries.

They accounted for 40% of the nation’s job growth last month, with particularly strong gains for food services and drinking places as people streamed back into restaurants and bars.

Even with the gains, though, the number of jobs in the leisure and hospitality industries remain 10% below where they were in February 2020, before the pandemic crashed the economy.

Higher pay is also helping to attract workers to the industries, which tend to have some of the lowest-paying jobs. Leisure and hospitality workers made an average of $18.55 per hour last month, according to preliminary figures. That’s up 0.9% from June. Among all private-sector workers, average hourly earnings rose 0.4% to $30.54.

___

MORE PEOPLE AT WORK

Not only were more people working last month, more were at work as well.

Only 13.2% of employed people teleworked in July because of the pandemic. That’s down from 14.4% in June. In May 2020, more than one out of every three workers, or 35.4%, were teleworking.

The numbers count everyone who worked from home at some point in the last four weeks specifically because of the pandemic. Asian American workers were the most likely to be among them, at 30.1% of their total workers. That compares with 12.3% for white workers, 10.8% for Black workers and 8% for Latino workers.

Of course, the delta variant may be upending things here as well. Several big employers have already pushed back their return-to-office dates because of worries about the delta variant. Amazon pushed its date for tech and corporate workers to January from September, for example.

Comments / 0

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Black People#Short Term Interest Rates#Ameriprise#S P Global Ratings#Linkedin#Latino#Asian Americans#All Black Americans#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Economyai-cio.com

OK, Why Are Those Jobs Unfilled? Hint: Money

The economy has staged a remarkable comeback—and with it the stock market—from the dark days of early 2020, when the pandemic shut down much commercial activity. But aside from the expanding Delta variant, Wall Street’s storied wall of worry nowadays is steepened by labor shortages. While there are many explanations for that situation, one stands out: People want more pay to start a new job.
EconomyInvestopedia

U.S. Employers Added 943,000 Jobs in July

U.S. employers added 943,000 jobs in July, the biggest monthly job gains since August of 2020, as more Americans went back to work last month amid the broader reopening of the economy. The unemployment rate fell to 5.4% from 5.9% in June, and the number of unemployed persons fell by 782,000 to 8.7 million, according to the Department of Labor (DOL).
Jobskitco.com

ADP jobs report comes in well below expectations

ADP released July’s jobs report, which indicated a dramatic decline from June to July. Private companies added only 330,000 jobs last month, falling far below the initial estimates of 653,000. Considering that private-sector jobs saw an additional 680,000 individuals added to the workforce in June, July’s number is the lowest number of jobs added since February 2021.
EconomyForbes

Jobs Report Gets Mid-Summer Boost With Gains in Leisure, Hospitality

The economy got a positive progress report Friday with the latest jobs numbers: The unemployment rate dropped a half percentage point from June to July and now sits at 5.4%. “The share of adults in their prime working years who are employed rose very quickly,” says Aaron Sojourner, labor economist and associate professor at University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. After ticking up to 5.5% last month, that measure, which includes people ages 25 to 54, dropped down to 4.9%.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Jobless claims fall by 14,000

New applications for jobless benefits fell slightly in the last week of July, the Labor Department reported Thursday, declining for the second straight week. Initial weekly claims for unemployment insurance dropped by 14,000 to 385,000 in the week ending July 31, falling from a revised total of 399,000 claims in the prior week. Initial jobless claims fell by 45,000 during the last two weeks of July as roughly half of U.S. states pulled out of expanded unemployment aid that month in a bid to kickstart hiring.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

U.S. unemployment rate hits new pandemic-era low

The U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate fell from 5.9% to a new pandemic-era low of 5.4%. Why it matters: It’s the biggest hiring spree in almost a year as the labor market makes strides to a full recovery. Context: Economists expected the economy to...
Businesskitco.com

Analysts differ on their forecast for tomorrow's jobs report

Unquestionably, tomorrow’s release of the U.S. Labor Department’s jobs report for July will be an important component that will shape and determine adjustments to the current monetary policy of the Federal Reserve. The Fed has underscored that their decisions in terms of when they will begin to taper, as well as normalizing interest rates, are tied directly to the state of the economy. More so, they have adjusted their dual mandate which was to facilitate full employment and maintain a target inflationary rate of 2% to focus upon full employment while letting inflationary rates run hot. Their rationale is that much of the current upticks in inflationary pressures are transitory and will be alleviated as the country continues to rebound returning to a much more robust economy.
Economyrebusinessonline.com

US Economy Beats Expectations in July with 943,000 New Jobs, 5.4 Percent Unemployment Rate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Friday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had predicted there to be an increase of 845,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent. It’s the biggest monthly jobs gain since August 2020 when about 1.6 million jobs were added. The upcoming end of federal unemployment benefits, which ends on Sept. 5, may be a factor for why more people are seeking and finding jobs now.
Marketskitco.com

Gold gets a boost following disappointing ADP employment data

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding near session highs after labor market data shows that the private sector higher fewer workers than expected in July, according to the latest report from private payrolls processor ADP. Wednesday, ADP said 330,000 jobs were created last month, significantly missing expectations; consensus...
EducationNews Channel Nebraska

US employers added 943,000 jobs in July, signaling a strong labor market

The US economy added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4% — a new low of the pandemic era — the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. It was the biggest job gain since August last year, when more than 1 million positions were added back, and more than the 870,000 economists had expected.
BusinessBBC

US economy adds more jobs than expected in July

The US economy added more jobs than expected in July as employment rose by 943,000. There were gains in sectors including leisure and hospitality, education and professional services. Forecasts for jobs created last month had varied widely from 350,000 to 1.6 million, with a consensus of 870,000. But the figures...
Businesswallstreetrebel.com

July Jobs Report Rallies Wall Street

The latest employment report showed the U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs and that the unemployment rate falls to 5.4%. Some economists and market observers suggest that the Federal Reserve tighten interest rates and policy to prevent the economy from overheating and stave off higher inflation. The good news is that...
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Payrolls Increase 943,000 in July as Unemployment Rate Slides to 5.4%

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 943,000 in July, better than the 845,000 Dow Jones estimate. The unemployment rate slid to 5.4%, compared with the 5.7% expectation. Job gains came fastest in leisure and hospitality, followed by education and professional and business services. Hiring rose in July at its fastest pace in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy