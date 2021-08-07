Editorial: Changes at the EVMS helm

Eastern Virginia Medical School sign outside, EVMS, next to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk on Oct. 28. L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot

The Eastern Virginia Medical School has a new president, rector and vice rector. An important step has been taken in the right direction.

Other changes at EVMS will follow and must, but it’s worth reviewing the history. Because if you go back to the formative days of Eastern Virginia Medical School — the 1960s and ‘70s — and sort through it, the immediate challenges come into focus.

It also provides insight into the intrepid efforts to create the school.

The creation of EVMS was a dream roughly backed by demographics. Hampton Roads was the largest metropolitan area in the country without a medical school. Improved health care infrastructure would serve the region’s future.

That was the rationale.

Facts alone, no matter how compelling, would never have seen this through. Strong Tidewater hearts, lodged within dogged personalities, got EVMS hatched in 1973.

At the start, there was considerable resistance.

“Politics was a big problem,” recounted Dr. Robert J. Faulconer. “Gov. Linwood Holton [governor of Virginia from 1970 to 1974] was adamantly opposed to a medical school in Norfolk. He thought it would ultimately become a ward of the state because of the huge costs to operate a medical school and the fear that it would not continue to receive adequate support from the people and cities of Hampton Roads.”

Colgate Darden, a former governor and president of the University of Virginia, was skeptical. So was former Gov. Mills E. Godwin. These were formidable personalities in their day. Their voices got heard in Hampton Roads.

There would be no state support for a third medical school in Virginia. Don’t even ask, they said — not when there wasn’t enough money for Richmond’s Medical College of Virginia and the University of Virginia Medical School as it was.

So local medical school’s backers resolved to get it done otherwise.

A story: Henry Clay Hofheimer II, local businessman and philanthropist, while walking his dogs along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, encountered two friends from Richmond, Sidney and Frances Lewis, who had founded Best Products in 1958, an enormously successful showroom catalogue business.

They were in town for the weekend and Hofheimer immediately pitched the medical school, getting a $300,000 commitment on the spot.

Not bad.

Only then Hofheimer ponders it some more, catches Sidney and Frances before they returned home and hits them up for $1.5 million.

Better.

Hofheimer and Dr. Mason Andrews were two of greatest forces in the doing of the medical school. They worked at it. Played many different cards. They would not let up.

Neither would Norfolk Del. J. Warren White. Guy Friddell, who graced The Virginian-Pilot’s pages for years with his clever, informed writing, recalled White’s plea to his fellow lawmakers for state approval of the new school: “Aw, c ‘mon fellows, this is a good thing.”

Some argument. But correct. Creating EVMS was a good thing, if its supporters could only figure out a way to privately fund what would essentially be a public institution.

That gets us here. It was one thing to get EVMS started and another thing to sustain it.

Thanks to John Pierce Flemming for the quotes above. He assembled the story for his ODU urban planning doctorate, published in 1993 as “The Emergence of a Medical School in Hampton Roads.”

The promise and the problems of EVMS have been there from the get-go. It’s a hybrid, community-based institution of both public and private qualities.

To get by, as a practical matter, the school heavily relied upon Norfolk General Hospital, now Sentara.

Sentara, however, now operates in a competitive health care environment more akin to ice hockey than croquet. The world changed and EVMS did not change with it.

So, what to do? One thing for sure: Success will require the same quality of creative, inspired and determined local leadership and regional advocacy that got EVMS going in the first place.

The new leadership at EVMS restores that potential.