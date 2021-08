Indians’ legend Omar Vizquel may never be welcomed back after the latest scandal. It’s sad to say it, but Omar Vizquel’s legacy is forever tainted. The former Indians legend and all-time great defensive shortstop has found himself in one damning situation after another since retiring. Vizquel was accused in 2020 of assaulting his estranged wife Bianca, which wasn’t the first time she accused him either. The two are going through a divorce and the MLB is in the middle of an open investigation about that matter. If that wasn’t bad enough, the latest scandal may be just as damning.