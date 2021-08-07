Cubs’ Adbert Alzolay continuing to show growth as rookie season rolls on

When the Cubs are contending for a spot in the postseason, the team believes right-hander Adbert Alzolay will be a fixture in their rotation. Alzolay had a strong first half and in his first season in the Cubs’ rotation, he has held his own, flashing moments of high-level success in the process. But Alzolay has a tougher time in the second half as more teams have started to get more looks at him, his stuff and he learns how to have success over a 162-game season.