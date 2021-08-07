The Secret History of Corn – And Its “Jumping Genes” – Revealed in Its Genome
Humans adapt through language and culture, passing down knowledge from one generation to the next. Corn plants can’t talk, so they solve the problem of adaptability in a different way: they use “jumping genes” to shuffle the genetic deck over generations. Jumping genes—now called transposons—were discovered by Nobel Prize-winning Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) geneticist Barbara McClintock in the 1940s. Decades later, CSHL scientists are still expanding on her work. Doreen Ware, a CSHL adjunct professor and research scientist at the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and her colleagues, published genome sequences from 26 different strains of corn in the journal Science. The genomes describe a large portion of the genetic diversity found in modern corn plants, including transposons and genes that regulate desired crop traits.scitechdaily.com
Comments / 0