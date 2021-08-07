Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

ALTOONA DROPS DOUBLEHEADER AGAINST ‘DUCKS

By Hometown2
catcountry1063fm.com
 5 days ago

The Altoona Curve had some good pitching performances, but the offense was lacking as they lost both halves of a double-header against the Akron Rubber Ducks on Friday. In game 1, starter Jeff Passantino went six innings allowing six hits and one walk, and giving up one run. The Curve would score on a wild pitch from Logan Allen, and some smart baserunning gave the Curve a brief lead as Ji-Hwan Bae scored after Jack Suwinski stole second to give Bae enough time to scamper home before the throw, but the Rubber Ducks were able to take the lead later on and win 3-2.

www.catcountry1063fm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#The Altoona Curve#The Akron Rubber Ducks#The Rubber Ducks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBDetroit News

Scary collision between Hill, Baddoo dampens Tigers' win over Orioles

— The game all of a sudden became very secondary as Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo and center fielder Derek Hill were sprawled out on the ground in left field after a fierce collision in the eighth inning Tuesday night. The two speedy rookie outfielders were chasing a drive in...
MLBaudacy.com

Miguel Cabrera slugs career homer No. 499

Miguel Cabrera has moved to within one home run of yet another milestone in his decorated career. The former Triple Crown winner clubbed his 499th career homer on Wednesday night -- a high-arching shot to left field -- off Orioles starter Matt Harvey at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With his...
MLBESPN

Tigers beat Orioles 9-4 despite scary collision in outfield

BALTIMORE -- — Derek Hill and Akil Baddoo took off after Anthony Santander's drive to left-center field. Each player reached for the ball — and then they collided, sending Baddoo's cap flying. “It was a nasty collision. It was a ball hit probably in the perfect spot for both guys...
Altoona, PAcatcountry1063fm.com

ALTOONA FALLS TO SENATORS

Down in the minors, Altoona’s 3 game winning streak was snapped as they lost to the Harrisburg Senators 8-2. The only runs came off the bat of Diego Castillo, who hit a two run shot in the eighth inning for his 12th homer of the season. Travis MacGregor gave up two two-run homers to KJ Harrison as part of a six-run, six-hit, two-strikeout and three walk performance.
Omaha, NEGretna Guide & News

Storm Chasers drop home series against the Saints

OMAHA — The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their home series against the St. Paul Saints by falling in four of the six games, including losing the first three games of the series, at Werner Park July 20-25. The Storm Chasers are 42-29 on the season and hold a game lead over the Detroit Mud Hens in the Triple-A East Midwest […]
BaseballLaredo Morning Times

Tecolotes drop opener against Rieleros de Aguascalientes

The Tecolotes Dos Laredos’ playoff chances took another hit as they dropped their road opener against the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Friday. Aguascalientes pounced on Dos Laredos early as it scored five runs in the first inning to ultimately win 9-6. The Tecolotes allowed three home runs that accounted for five of the Rieleros’ total runs.
Wausau, WIwtaq.com

Green Bay Booyah drop both ends of doubleheader with Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah dropped both games to the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Thursday at Athletic Park in Wausau. In the first game, Green Bay got on the scoreboard first after Dayson Croes’ (Quincy) sacrifice fly that scored Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) in top of the third. The Woodchucks answered back by scoring one in both the bottom of the third and bottom of the fourth.
Sugar Land, TXmilb.com

Skeeters Drop Second Game of Doubleheader vs. Chihuahuas

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Sugar Land Skeeters dropped the finale of their doubleheader Saturday night, with a 2-1 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas at Constellation Field. Yorman Rodriguez put El Paso out in front with a pinch-hit solo home run in the sixth inning off right-hander Michael Kelly. It was Rodriguez’s first home run since being promoted to El Paso.
Baseballneusenews.com

Friday Game: Wood Ducks Win Mistake-laden Ballgame Against Woodpeckers

Down East and Fayetteville combine for 25 runs and nine errors. In a game that saw 25 runs, 16 hits, and nine errors, the Down East Wood Ducks came away with a 15-10 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Friday night. The Wood Ducks didn’t record a hit until the third inning, but had a 5-3 lead strictly on walks, wild pitches, and defensive errors.
Baseballpittsburghbaseball.com

Matt Fraizer Gets Promoted to Altoona

After Wednesday’s game in Greensboro, Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Matt Fraizer was informed that he has been promoted to Altoona. Fraizer, who was the third round pick of the Pirates in 2019, hit .314/.401/.578 in 75 games with Greensboro. He has 14 doubles, 20 homers, 14 steals and a 43:74 BB/SO ratio in 350 plate appearances. Out of all qualified hitters, he ranks first in the league in batting average, second in OBP, first in slugging, first in OPS and first in homers.
MLSSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Sea Dogs sweep doubleheader against Fisher Cats

Andrew Politi and Jose Disla combined on a three-hitter as the Portland Sea Dogs completed a doubleheader sweep of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats with a 1-0 win Saturday night at Hadlock Field. Nick Sogard scored the only run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning after hitting a...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Goes yard twice

Cabrera went 3-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk Thursday against the Orioles. The veteran slugger certainly responded well to Wednesday's day off, coming back Thursday with his first multi-homer performance since May. Cabrera took Alexander Wells deep in the fifth inning and did the same off Adam Plutko in the seventh for his nine and 10th long balls of the year. After being held without a homer over his first 18 games in July, Cabrera has gone yard three times in his last three contests during a 6-for-11 stretch at the plate. He's hitting .247 in 326 plate appearances overall this season with a .679 OPS that would be a career low.
MLBcatcountry1063fm.com

PIRATES DROP SERIES OPENER TO REDS

The Reds used the long ball to put down the Pirates last night. Greg Brown has the story. Game two of the series tonight pits the Bucs’ JT Brubaker (4-10) against Reds ace Wade Miley (8-4). Airtime 6:45 on WCCS. Left-hander Steven Brault said yesterday that he felt great after...
MLBcatcountry1063fm.com

PIRATES WHITEWASHED BY REDS FRIDAY NIGHT

The Pirates offense was shut down last night as the Reds routed the Bucs Friday night. Greg Brown reports. The Pirates are back in action tonight, with Mitch Kellar starting for the Pirates. He is 3-8 this year with a 7.05 ERA. The Reds will send Vladmir Gutierrez, who is 6-3 with a 4.39 ERA. You can hear the game on WCCS starting at 6:45 PM.
MLBFanSided

SF Giants: Series opener dropped against the Houston Astros

Friday’s game got off on the wrong foot as SF Giants ace Kevin Gausman labored through the first inning, yielding two runs to a tough Houston Astros offense. The Astros never looked back as the Giants dropped the first game of the series in a 9-6 defeat. SF Giants: Series...
Baseballnorthwoodsleague.com

Stingers drop series opener against MoonDogs

Willmar, Minn. – Mankato takes Game 1 of the weekend series against the Stingers by a final count of 8-3. Nolan Pender pitched a great game for the MoonDogs, tossing six shutout innings and earning the win. He allowed two hits, one walk and struck out five. The first three...

Comments / 0

Community Policy