Public Safety

Texas man sentenced to death penalty for 2016 killing of San Antonio police officer

By JESSICA SCHLADEBECK
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A Texas man unanimously convicted for the 2016 killing of a San Antonio police detective has been sentenced to death for carrying out the deadly ambush-style attack. Jurors deliberated for nearly eight hours before handing Otis McKane his punishment on Friday, marking the first time the death penalty has been issued in Bexar County in five years. He was found guilty in July of capital murder for the slaying of 50-year-old Detective Benjamin Marconi.

