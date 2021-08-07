Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Chittenden, Lamoille, Washington, Western Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Chittenden; Lamoille; Washington; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lamoille, northeastern Chittenden, northwestern Washington and southern Franklin Counties through 700 PM EDT At 625 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jericho Village, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Essex Junction, Morrisville, Underhill, Jericho, Cambridge, Morrisville Village, Stowe, Essex, Westford, Jericho Village, Waterbury, Essex Junction Village, Underhill State Park, Morristown, Bolton, Hyde Park Village, Waterbury Village, Cambridge Village, Williston and Hyde Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH