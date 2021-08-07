Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Graham and southeastern Greenlee Counties through 415 PM MST At 325 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles south of Clifton, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Duncan. This includes the following highways Route 70 between mile markers 360 and 379. Route 75 between mile markers 379 and 391. Route 191 between mile markers 137 and 152. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH