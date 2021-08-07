Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Jackson; Mason A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Mason and west central Jackson Counties through 700 PM EDT At 625 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Ripley. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Mason and west central Jackson Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH