Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Watch Ariana Grande's 'Rift Tour' Event on 'Fortnite'

wiltonbulletin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the premiere “Rift Tour” event Friday, Ariana Grande has shared the full “performance” that she staged within the popular gaming app Fortnite. The Rift Tour featured the Grande avatar singing a handful of her hits — “Raindrops,” “7 Rings,” “Be Alright,” “R.E.M.,” “The Way,” and “Positions” — plus songs by Wolfmother, LSD (Labrinth, Sia and Diplo) and Juice WRLD and Marshmello’s “Come & Go.”

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaskade
Person
Sia
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Labrinth
Person
Marshmello
Person
Juice Wrld
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rift#Epic Games#The Rift Tour#Lsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicWGRZ TV

Ariana Grande Shares BTS Video of 'The Voice' Promo Shoot

Blake, John, Kelly and Ari! Ariana Grande is officially joining season 21 of The Voice as a coach and she's now filmed her first promo video for the NBC competition series. The 28-year-old singer shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos of herself shooting the sketch with her fellow coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Ariana Grande shares new snap from wedding to mark Dalton Gomez’s 26th birthday

Ariana Grande has shared a new photo from her wedding day to mark her husband Dalton Gomez’s 26th birthday. The ‘positions’ hitmaker shared an intimate black and white selfie of the happy couple locking lips on their wedding day in May, with the singer’s beloved pet pooch Toulouse in between them, to celebrate the realtor’s birthday on Saturday (07.08.21).
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Ariana Grande releases final Vevo Official Live Performance video

“Positions” marks the sixth and final video in Grande’s series. Vevo announces the release of Ariana Grande’s Official Live Performance of “Positions” from her album Positions. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. “Positions” follows Grande’s previous Vevo Official Live Performances of “pov,” “safety net (feat. Ty Dolla $ign,)” “my hair,” “34+35” and “off the table (feat. The Weeknd)”.
Celebritiesneuhoffmedialafayette.com

Quickieis: Miley Cyrus, Billie Eiliish + Ariana Grande!

MIILEY CYRUS HEADLINES LOLLAPALOOZA WITH SPECIAL GUESTS: Miley Cyrus headlined Lollapalooza 2021 with a 90-minute set that include tracks off her latest album Plastic Hearts as well as classic hits and covers “Say Hello To Heaven” and her mashup including “Wrecking Ball” into “Nothing Compares to You.” The singer also brought out an array of guests including Billy Idol, The Kid LAROI, Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, Chicago’s very own G Herbo and the Chicago Bull’s mascot: Benny the Bull.
Musicmyblono.com

New Ariana Grande Video Gets An R-Rating From Vevo

Vevo has given Ariana Grande’s new video for “34+35” an R-rating. In it, the camera follows Grande as she dances around and sings.. The visual content is not why it’s rated R. It’s the song’s raunchy lyrics. The song is straight forward with what 34 and 35 add up to be.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Ariana Grande Will Headline Huge Fortnite Concert This Weekend

We truly are living in different times. Positions singer Ariana Grande has confirmed that she will headline Fortnite’s Rift Tour this weekend, which is scheduled to unfold from 6th August through 8th August. There are a number of shows planned – refer to the Fortnite blog for full details – and developer Epic Games recommends you arrive in the game 60 minutes in advance. “Before Ariana’s arrival, the Rift Tour kicks off with Fortnite-themed experiences, pairing popular tracks with moments based on elements from the game.”
Video GamesComplex

What Fans Can Expect from the Rift Tour Featuring Ariana Grande Experience

Epic Games announced last week that Ariana Grande would be performing in Fortnite’s upcoming Rift Tour concert series. The five-show concert series is kicking off on Friday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. ET, until Aug. 8. Epic will be selling a skin inspired by the “Thank You, Next” singer as part of its Icon Series, joining the likes of LeBron James and Travis Scott. Grande’s skin was made available on Aug. 4 so that fans can show up to the concert dressed up as her, including a backpack inspired by her beloved pet pig, Piggy Smallz, which Arianators will surely get a kick out of. The setlist is full of some of the singer’s most popular songs, including “7 Rings,” “Be Alright,” “R.E.M.,” “The Way,” and “Positions.” Other songs from other artists include, “Come & Go” by Juice WRLD & Marshmello, “Audio” by Sia, Diplo & Labrinth / LSD, and “Victorious” by Wolfmother, perhaps an ode to her time on the Nickelodeon show by the same name. There are also other Easter eggs throughout the game that only die-hard Ariana fans will recognize, as well as others that are specifically geared towards Fortnite stans.
Musiccodelist.biz

This is what happened in Ariana Grande’s live concert

Ariana Grande’s first live concert in Fortnite took place on Saturday, August 7. We from MeinMMO, were live at the concert. Here we tell you how ariana Grande’s live concert in Fortnite went and let you know if it was worth it. How did the concert go?: The first concert...
CelebritiesPosted by
MIX 108

Ariana Grande Apparently Still Isn’t a Fan of ‘Bang Bang’

Ariana Grande still doesn't really like her, Jessie J and Nicki Minaj's 2014 smash hit "Bang Bang." Jessie J recently spoke to Glamour about the possibility of collaborating with Grande on another song. During her interview, she revealed that the Grande is open to another collaboration... so long as it's "better" than "Bang Bang."
Video GamesTechCrunch

Fortnite’s Ariana Grande concert offers a taste of music in the metaverse

Fortnite players have known an Ariana Grande event was in the works for a while, and the concert followed previous in-game events featuring rapper Travis Scott and Marshmello. Scott’s in-game performance saw 12.3 million live viewers, a number that the Ariana Grande event is likely to top, given that it ran over multiple days.
MusicEW.com

Kanye West's 'Nah Nah Nah' remix with DaBaby pulled from streaming platforms

Another week, another DaBlow for DaBaby. A 2020 remix of Kanye West's song "Nah Nah Nah," featuring DaBaby and 2 Chainz, was quietly pulled from music streaming services including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube Music, and Pandora over the weekend. HotNewHipHop.com was the first to report the news. A representative...

Comments / 0

Community Policy