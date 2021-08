The Browns don’t have a timetable for Odell Beckham Jr.’s return. The ACL of a human being can be surgically repaired and ready for full-contact drills in as little as six months. It, however, can take much (much) longer for a person to feel right again. Being cleared and being ready are two different things. The injury affects movement unique to athletes, and because of that, it’s not always easy to determine when someone is fully recovered. An athlete can be participating in full-contact drills but that doesn’t mean they’ve regained all of their movement and range that was lost due to the injury and surgery. That’s important to note when talking about the Browns and the injury to Odell Beckham Jr.