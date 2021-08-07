Forecast Discussion 8/7/21 PM: Scattered showers and storms for Sunday
Saturday started with sunny skies, but the sunshine helped create instability to fuel the afternoon storms. Temperatures neared 90 with rising dewpoints and humidity as well. Saturday afternoon brought scattered showers and storms. Some were strong enough to warrant “Special Weather Statements”. Once the ran began a noticeable temperature difference of about 10 degrees could be noted. The scattered showers and storms will continue Saturday night until midnight. Sunday the same pattern will be in place of the afternoon to evening showers and storms. The rain activity will start around noon and the chance of showers and storms remains for the big race at 3:00 PM, Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the high 80’s.www.mytwintiers.com
