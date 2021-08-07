Forecast Discussion 8/7/21 PM: Scattered showers and storms for Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The “summertime stickies” have returned, which includes the chance for showers and storms with the added heat and humidity!. A complex wave of energy is moving through portions of the Mississippi/Ohio River valleys this morning and this afternoon, which will spark showers and thunderstorms for many including in south-central Kentucky. This will be a welcome rain for many as conditions have been persistently dry today - though don’t be surprised if some places stay dry today in areas near/along the Kentucky/Tennessee state line. For everyone else, scattered showers and storms appear to be likely, especially in the midday and afternoon hours. A few storms could be on the strong-to-severe side with threats of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning - but we expect most activity to stay sub-severe. When it isn’t raining or storming, expect skies to be partly to mostly cloudy along with muggy conditions. High temperatures will only reach the mid-to-upper 80s for most, though folks near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line may reach the low 90s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-15 miles per hour, though winds will be stronger in some storms.