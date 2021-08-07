Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Forecast Discussion 8/7/21 PM: Scattered showers and storms for Sunday

By Anna Meyers
WETM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday started with sunny skies, but the sunshine helped create instability to fuel the afternoon storms. Temperatures neared 90 with rising dewpoints and humidity as well. Saturday afternoon brought scattered showers and storms. Some were strong enough to warrant “Special Weather Statements”. Once the ran began a noticeable temperature difference of about 10 degrees could be noted. The scattered showers and storms will continue Saturday night until midnight. Sunday the same pattern will be in place of the afternoon to evening showers and storms. The rain activity will start around noon and the chance of showers and storms remains for the big race at 3:00 PM, Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the high 80’s.

www.mytwintiers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Forecast Discussion#90#Mix Sun Clouds#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentKVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Hot, breezy, afternoon storm chances return

Good Morning, happy Monday, everyone! Rain chances will increase this week, so you should keep the umbrella nearby. This afternoon we are looking at a 20 to 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers. Temperatures will remain hot and above normal with occasional afternoon breezes.
EnvironmentWETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (08/09/2021)

Starting off this Monday morning mild and muggy! The heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere as high temperatures are expected to reach 90 today. Thanks to dew-point values in the upper 60s, nearing the low 70s, feel like temperatures will be in the low 90s. After starting the day off mainly dry we will begin to see spotty showers developing in the afternoon. These will be very isolated in coverage and not everyone will see this activity. Any showers that develop will taper off overnight and clouds will break. Lows nearing the mid-60s.
Environmentwashingtoncountyinsider.com

National Weather Service calling for rain, possible severe storms, today through Thursday

Marquette-Green Lake-Fond du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge- Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee- Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha- 322 AM CDT Mon Aug 9 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of east central Wisconsin, south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight Slow moving thunderstorms are expected this morning into the afternoon hours with heavy rains the main threat. There is a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening closer to the Wisconsin and Illinois border. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday Strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday through Thursday. The heat and humidity build through the week, heat indices in the 90s to near 100 look likely. Some heat indices could exceed 100 on Tuesday. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed at times through tonight.
Environmentbigcountryhomepage.com

Sunday evening forecast: Hot and windy with rain chances for the weekend

Tonight: 102° degrees is the maximum temperature we saw in the key city today. Mostly clear conditions are expected tonight with breezy southerly winds. Dew points will increase into the 70 meaning another humid night for the big country. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 70’s. Tomorrow: Another warm...
Racine, OHmeigsindypress.com

Heat, Storms in the Forecast for the Week Ahead

RACINE, Ohio – The heat is on this week as temperatures could approach 100. The heat will not be the only weather factor this week as severe thunderstorms are also expected for the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook notice for southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky,...
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Scattered showers, storms to start the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The “summertime stickies” have returned, which includes the chance for showers and storms with the added heat and humidity!. A complex wave of energy is moving through portions of the Mississippi/Ohio River valleys this morning and this afternoon, which will spark showers and thunderstorms for many including in south-central Kentucky. This will be a welcome rain for many as conditions have been persistently dry today - though don’t be surprised if some places stay dry today in areas near/along the Kentucky/Tennessee state line. For everyone else, scattered showers and storms appear to be likely, especially in the midday and afternoon hours. A few storms could be on the strong-to-severe side with threats of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning - but we expect most activity to stay sub-severe. When it isn’t raining or storming, expect skies to be partly to mostly cloudy along with muggy conditions. High temperatures will only reach the mid-to-upper 80s for most, though folks near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line may reach the low 90s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-15 miles per hour, though winds will be stronger in some storms.
EnvironmentWETM

Forecast Discussion 08/09/21 AM: Hot & humid week

Starting off this Monday morning mild and muggy! The heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere as high temperatures are expected to reach 90 today. Thanks to dew-point values in the upper 60s, nearing the low 70s, feel like temperatures will be in the low 90s. After starting the day off mainly dry we will begin to see spotty showers developing in the afternoon. These will be very isolated in coverage and not everyone will see this activity. Any showers that develop will taper off overnight and clouds will break. Lows nearing the mid-60s.
Environmentnbcboston.com

Scattered Showers Start the Week, Oppressive Heat Wave on the Way

A rainy but cool day for a start to a week that promises to bring an oppressive and strong heatwave into New England in just a couple of days. As far as the rain goes, our chances are higher in the south. There’s a low pressure system that has been generating bands of precipitation coming off from ocean waters into Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.
Wilmington, OHJournal-News

Scattered showers today with chance of severe storms tomorrow

Heat index values could reach 100 this week. Hot and muggy weather is arriving this week, with the potential for severe weather multiple days this week and heat index values near 100 degrees. Showers are likely this afternoon, with possibly a thunderstorm before 5 p.m. followed by a chance of...
EnvironmentWETM

Forecast Discussion (08/09/21) AM: A Heat Advisory is in effect for Tuesday as the heat and humidity sticks with us

As Monday comes to a close the heat and humidity is still hanging on. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 60s. We will start to clear out overnight and also remain dry. During the early hours of Tuesday, some patchy fog is possible, especially in valley locations. For Tuesday, unsettled weather returns with a chance for showers and storms during the afternoon to early evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a marginal (1 out of 5) for the chance to see an isolated strong to severe storm with main threats being heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Also for Tuesday, a heat advisory is in place from 12:00pm until 7:00pm for the chance to see heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. A heat index value is what it feels like with the humidity and temperature combined. Make sure you have a way to cool off, stay hydrated, and limit time outdoors. Tuesday night, we start to dry out but hang onto some patchy cloud cover. Highs on Tuesday reach the upper 80s to near 90 while overnight lows drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.
Clarksville, TNclarksvillenow.com

Work week weather: Chance of storms today and Tuesday

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s a chance of storms today and Tuesday, with a smaller chance for the remainder of the week. Otherwise highs will be around 90, and there’s a heat index today of up to 101, according to the National Weather Service. Clarksville forecast. Here’s the day-by-day...
Environmentbrproud.com

Monday Morning: Summertime heat & storms today

Today: There is no significant weather pattern influencing our weather, so I expect a typical summertime pattern today. Highs will be near 92 degrees with heat index values between 105 and 108 degrees. This will lead to heat illness concerns again. A Heat Advisory will not be issued but it depends on the timing and coverage of afternoon storms. They are expected to be scattered this afternoon to evening. Otherwise, we will see partly cloudy skies during the day with mostly clear conditions tonight with overnight lows around 75 degrees. We’ll keep 75 degrees for an overnight low pretty much every day this week.
EnvironmentPosted by
Great Bend Post

Monday Weather

Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. TonightMostly clear, with a low around 74. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Tuesday. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny...

Comments / 0

Community Policy