Milwaukee Bucks Rumors: Team had interest in free agent Kelly Oubre Jr.
With little spending money to utilize, the Milwaukee Bucks were bound to strike out on some targets that were on their wishlist in 2021 NBA Free Agency. While most of those targets will never come to the surface, SNY’s Ian Begley reported earlier that Kelly Oubre Jr. was among the names. Begley noted that the forward had garnered interest from Milwaukee and a handful of other contending teams across the league before eventually inking a two-year deal worth $25 million with the Charlotte Hornets.behindthebuckpass.com
Comments / 0