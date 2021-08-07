Milwaukee Bucks Rumors: Team had interest in free agent Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and. more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The list of available NBA free agents has shrunk quickly. Kawhi Leonard is still out there but almost certainly going back to the Clippers. Dennis Schroder has solid numbers but might only have a one-year deal available to him. That leaves Kelly Oubre Jr. and Lauri Markkanen as the most impactful players still available. Where could they land?