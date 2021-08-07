Cowboys not extending contracts for UFAs like Michael Gallup, Randy Gregory — at least not yet
OXNARD, Calif. — The Cowboys know the cost of waiting. Dak Prescott’s contract reminds them. In 2019 and 2020, the team was unable to reach a long-term extension with its franchise quarterback. That stalemate, in conjunction with Prescott’s continued development and other league factors, prompted his value to surge. The Cowboys agreed in March to pay Prescott $75 million in 2021 alone, including an NFL record $66 million signing bonus.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0