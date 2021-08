On Thursday night, Kanye West blessed fans with yet another presentation of his new album DONDA. Unlike the listening party from two weeks ago, it was clear that the album is almost complete. The songs Kanye showed off were much more fleshed out than his previous efforts, and fans couldn't help but marvel at the beauty of some of the songs on the tracklist. There were some incredible features littered throughout the project, including verses from Jay Z, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, and Lil Baby, just to name a few.