Taxpayers on the hook for millions for Cuomo's defense

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHAM) — Melissa DeRosa resigned as secretary to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday night. It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers' resilience, strength and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day. Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.