Rodón strikes out 11, White Sox blank Cubs 4-0

Good pitching + good hitting = three straight series wins As the Royals limped in to the All-Star break, losing six of their last seven games, nothing was going right. The starting rotation was beat up and struggling while the offense was floundering. Since the All-Star break, the starting rotation has been mostly lights out while the offense has done enough to win ball games. Kansas City followed the same script just one night after a thrilling comeback victory, scoring runs in four of their first five innings while shutting out the first-place White Sox in a 5-0 afternoon victory. They knocked around Carlos Rodon, starting with more heroics from Salvador Perez. The night after Sal tied the game in the 9th inning with a 438-foot bomb against All-Star Liam Hendriks, he put the Royals up 2-0 with a 446 foot shot against another All-Star in Rodon. It was the 600th RBI of his career, making him just the 8th player in team history to reach that plateau. The Royals were back after Rodon in the.