Taxpayers on the hook for millions for Cuomo's defense

By J.T. FETCH, WRGB Staff
KCBY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY (WRGB) — Millions in taxpayer funds are being used to fund the legal defense of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct. Documents obtained by WRGB show taxpayers are on the hook for $2.5 million in Cuomo's legal fees. The Democratic governor was the subject of an independent investigation overseen by the state's attorney general's office following a series of allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

kcby.com

