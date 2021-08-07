Cancel
El Paso County, CO

COVID Vaccinations Dwindling In El Paso County As Hospitalizations Increase

By Michael Abeyta
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – According to new statistics released by UCHealth, they are now caring for more than 125 COVID-19 patients statewide. That’s the most in nearly three months. In addition, hospitalizations for COVID-19 across the UCHealth system have doubled in less than four weeks.

“We are in a spike directly caused by the unvaccinated,” said Dr. Richard Zane, Chief Innovation Officer for UCHealth and Chair of Emergency Medicine for the CU School of Medicine. “Those patients are almost all in the areas with the lowest vaccination rates.”

It’s all thanks to the new highly contagious Delta variant and some people still refusing to be vaccinated. Carolyn Carroll Flynn is the Nurse Manager for the COVID Vaccine Clinics at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuEC1_0bL4594i00

(credit: CBS)

El Paso County, where Colorado Springs is located, is one of the areas with the lowest vaccination rates in the state. The county ranks 25th among the percent of eligible people immunized with one or more doses of any COVID vaccine. Flynn says she hasn’t been giving out many vaccinations lately.

“At the height of our vaccination we were doing over 2,000 patients a day. We’ve seen probably about 100 today,” said Flynn.

She says she spends a large part of her day talking with people and combating misinformation they hear online. Zane says misinformation is also heard from patients the ER. Some of the sick and dying cling to it even in their hospital beds while others are regretful.

“The response really runs the gamut from, ‘I refuse to believe that I have COVID. COVID does not exist. I’m not going to talk to you about a vaccine’ even though they are so obviously dying of COVID to ‘I wish I would have gotten vaccinated,’ to ‘can you give me the vaccine now?'”

Both he and Flynn say it doesn’t have to be this way. Zane says the time is now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6y1H_0bL4594i00

(credit: CBS)

“Get vaccinated. There is nothing to wait for,” he said.

Flynn says it is a personal choice, but remember it’s a choice that could affect others besides yourself.

“Consider your family. Consider your children. Consider those who are close to you who may have compromised immune systems, and do you want to expose them potentially to something that is lethal?” she said.

UCHealth will give you a free vaccine at any of their clinics, and they have even added additional clinics to accommodate more people. If you want to get vaccinated you can visit any one of these clinics:

University of Colorado Hospital, 12605 E. 16 th Ave., Aurora (Bruce Schroffel Conference Center)

  • Saturday, Aug. 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine, age 12 and older)
  • Saturday, Aug. 14; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine, age 18 and older)

Medical Center of the Rockies , 2500 Mountain Ave., Loveland (Navajo Peak Conference Room, lower level)

  • Saturday, Aug. 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine)
  • Saturday, Aug. 14; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine)

Memorial Administrative Center , 2420 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs (Cuchara Room)

  • Saturday, Aug. 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine)
  • Saturday, Aug. 14; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine)
  • Note: Vaccinations are also available at the Memorial Administrative Center from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics; no appointments are necessary.

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Related
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Poor Air In Denver Could Cause ‘More Chronic Heart & Lung Conditions’ In Healthy People

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – With the entire state of Colorado under an Air Quality Alert for unhealthy air, a first since the state health department began recording such records in 2011, Saturday was a rough day for those looking to recreate outside. Despite a thick haze over the Boulder Valley, the Ironman 70.3 went on as scheduled. For hours, the fittest of the fit biked, swam, and ran, and some battled an unmistakable burn through it all. (credit: CBS) “Now I feel sort of crummy and my lungs hurt a bit,” said Robby Deckard of Louisville. It was the same for others like Brandon...
Weld County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Thousands Of Weld County Students Given Free Health Checks, Vaccinations & School Supplies

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Thousands of northern Colorado children will start the 2021-2022 school year with new backpacks, school supplies and clear health thanks to Greeley Evans School District Six. The district partnered with Banner Health, the Latino Coalition of Weld County and several other local organizations to make sure all students had free access to medical checks and school supplies before the start of the new semester. (credit: CBS) Thousands lined the sidewalks of the Island Grove complex in Northern Greeley on Saturday for the free family-friendly event. Those who attended were given the opportunity to have their children receive medical...
KidsPosted by
CBS Denver

COVID Cases Among Children Increasing, Doctors Say

DENVER (CBS4) – In Colorado, state health officials report the number of residents ages 19 and under made up almost 4% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations for the week ending Aug. 1. The largest age group (60-69) made up 20% of hospitalizations. The National Institutes of health says more than 1,400 children are in the hospital with COVID across the country. (credit: CBS) CBS News reports doctors are seeing an uptick in child cases and more severe illness in those children. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 93,824 child COVID-19 cases were reported between July 29 and August 5, with children representing 15% of the weekly reported cases in the U.S. The CDC says that while children are generally at lower risk for serious illness from COVID-19 than adults, those with preexisting conditions may face more severe symptoms. And even some previously healthy kids are ending up hospitalized.  
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

UCHealth Hosts COVID Vaccine Clinics At 3 Locations On Aug. 7 & Aug. 14

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– UCHealth is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics on two Saturdays in August at three locations across Colorado. The locations are UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and Memorial Administrative Center in Colorado Springs. (credit: CBS) “The best way to stay safe from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Michelle Barron in a statement, senior medical director of infection prevention for UCHealth, adding that the vast majority of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have been unvaccinated. “The vaccines have been proven to be safe and highly effective in preventing...
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis Requests $116 Million In Federal Aid To Repair I-70 In Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – After multiple mudslides and large debris flows, Gov. Jared Polis is seeking $116 million in federal aid to repair the severe damage to Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon — and explore alternate routes. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “While Coloradans understand the magnitude of destruction, the disruption to people’s lives and livelihoods grows as the interstate remains closed,” Gov. Polis and Director Lew wrote to Secretary Buttigieg and Acting Administrator Pollack. The request noted that the ongoing closure also is having significant implications for interstate travel and commerce. The request also includes funding to study...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: At Least Two More Days With Dreadful Air Quality

DENVER (CBS4) – A very healthy smoke plume originating in California will once again create very unhealthy air in Colorado on Monday. A statewide Air Quality Alert continues for moderate to thick wildfire smoke. The statewide alert was initially issued on Friday is the first time in at least 10 years all of Colorado’s 64 counties were under a simultaneous alert. (source: CBS) The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has officially declared the air unhealthy for everyone in the metro area on Monday – not just ‘sensitive groups’ such as those with asthma. The very poor air quality could create...
Colorado StateCBS Denver

Flight For Life Forced To Turn Down Flights Due To Thick Smoke In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Lack of visibility due to the wildfire smoke hovering over Colorado forced Flight for Life to turn down six flights in the last three days. The program director tells CBS4 low visibility made it too dangerous to fly. (credit: CBS) Crews had to divert several other flights to less-risky and longer routes which creates longer response times. Sometimes, ground emergency crews had to respond in place of a flight because of bad conditions. The smoke in Colorado is primarily coming from wildfires burning in northern California, specifically the Dixie Fire. Flight for Life helicopter (credit: CBS) Flight for Life services the Denver metro area, Summit County, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Durango with five helicopters, three ambulances and three planes.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Respiratory Doctor Offers Advice To Curb Symptoms From Bad Air

DENVER (CBS4) – When the smoke from California’s wildfires rolled into Colorado on Saturday, the air quality plummeted and stayed that way most of the day Sunday. All over the state doctors and meteorologists warned people to stay in and not perform strenuous activity or risk illness and discomfort. What if you are feeling symptoms like itching eyes, sneezing, sore throat, or coughing anyway? (credit: CBS) “There are some pretty basic things you can do. A lot of that irritation is your body’s defense against irritants,” said Dr. David Beuther, a pulmonologist at National Jewish Health. The smoke we are all breathing in is exactly...
Larimer County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘Don’t Give Them Money’: Larimer County Sheriff Says Helping Panhandlers Discourages Them From Rejoining Workforce

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith is urging people not to give money to panhandlers, saying it discourages them from rejoining the workforce. The sheriff posted his plea on Facebook on Saturday, with a picture of two panhandlers. (credit: Larimer County Sheriff) “Have you noticed recently- every time you walk out of a business plastered with HIRING and HELP WANTED signs- you are confronted with these folks?” Sheriff Smith wrote. “Every time you hand money to one of these panhandlers, you are incentivizing them not to work- just like the state is doing when they pay people more to...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Glenn Croy From Colorado Springs Pleads Guilty In Capitol Riot

(CBS4) — One of the several Coloradans arrested for taking part in the riot at the nation’s Capitol in January has pleaded guilty. Glenn Wes Lee Croy is from Colorado Springs. Pictures taken on Jan. 6 show Croy inside the Capitol, posing for photos with other protesters. (credit: U.S. District Court) He faced federal charges of unlawful entry on a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Croy pleaded guilty to “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.” (credit: U.S. District Court) His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.    
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Tri-County Health Hosts Vaccine Clinics In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Tri-County Health is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Aurora Municipal Campus off Alameda Avenue and Chambers Road. The shots are free and available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) Sunday hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a walk-in and drive-thru event so there’s no appointment or pre-registration needed.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Recent Extreme Colorado Weather Backs Stern Warning In U.N Climate Report

DENVER (CBS4) – The United Nations released their sixth Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Monday, written by more than 230 leading scientists from around the world. It’s the first update from the group since 2013. The new report confidently blames humans for our warming world and warns that a continued warming will lead to more and more extreme and unprecedented weather. You can access the report by clicking here. (credit: CBS) Colorado is known to the world for having extreme weather. But even by our standards, the weather of late has become really extreme. And the variety of extremes runs the gamut, ranging...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Report Shows 25% Increase In Homelessness In Denver Metro Area In 4 Years Before Pandemic Began

DENVER (CBS4)– A new report from a non-partisan research organization shows a 25% increase in people living on the streets in the Denver metro area in the last four years. The report from the Common Sense Institute looks into Colorado’s economic spending and planning to accommodate those experiencing homelessness. (credit: CBS) The increase in homelessness was recorded from January 2017 to January 2020, before the pandemic even began. That number is expected to be higher now. The report also shows 10% of the homeless population in the Denver metro area are veterans, 30% have a substance abuse concern and 36% have a mental health concern. (credit: CBS) The state of Colorado has proposed to spend a half-billion dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan to create affordable housing and support the homeless population. At least $480 million is spent annually on shelters, services and emergency response to homelessness.
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Shared Streets In Denver To See Pre-Pandemic Changes Soon

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure wants residents to be aware some shared streets will return to pre-pandemic rules as they were before the coronavirus pandemic. The city transitioned some streets in high-density neighborhoods and those not immediately near parks to be shared by pedestrians and bicyclists. (credit: CBS) City officials say the temporary program was meant to help promote social distancing and public safety at the height of the pandemic. As the program ends, pedestrians will need to use the sidewalk exclusively again. Starting the week of Aug. 16, seven roads that were part of the program will see changes...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

IQAir Ranked Denver As Most Polluted Major City On Earth Saturday Afternoon

DENVER (CBS4) – The website IQAir.com, which tracks air quality for major cities around the world, listed Denver as the most polluted on the planet as of early Saturday afternoon. The AQI was listed as 162. Rounding out the top five list was Salt Lake City, Utah. (credit: IQAir) A large area of wildfire smoke from the Dixie Fire in California was to blame for the poor air quality across the west. Many locations from California to Colorado reported a visibility of 5 miles or less Saturday, indicating unhealthy levels of smoke in the air. The air quality in smaller cities and...
Boulder, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Boulder, Fox And Aggie Theaters Ask For Proof Of COVID Vaccine Or Negative COVID Test

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– People may have to get used to showing their COVID-19 vaccination card, as more businesses may choose to check for it. It’s an effort to stay open at 100% capacity as COVID cases continue to rise. (credit: CBS) “Lollapalooza just happened last weekend, they had 100,000 people, they required vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests,” Cheryl Ligouri, Z2 Entertainment CEO said. Ligouri helps run the Boulder, Fox and Aggie Theaters. During the pandemic, many theaters, and concert venues had to shut down. “Indoor venues are particularly at risk and can’t survive another social distancing requirement,” Ligouri explained. With fall and winter seasons ahead,...
Evergreen, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Dam Duck Derby In Evergreen Helps Raise Money For First Responders

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – As per tradition, a fire truck dropped hundreds of rubber ducks into Bear Creek by the Evergreen Dam. It was part of the Dam Duck Derby celebration. (credit: CBS) All of the duck have a special number underneath them. The first duck to make it downstream wins $1,500. “It was really cool when they fell. All the ducks got stuck,” said one young spectator. “It’s just so great to see a community finally together again after a long time…smile on people’s faces,” (credit: CBS) All of the proceeds go to the Downtown Evergreen Holiday Walk and Foundation 1023 which supports the emotional and mental wellness of first responders. The winner of this year’s prize is Dan Metzler.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Smoke Thins A Bit Sunday Before Another Thick Plume Arrives Monday

DENVER (CBS4) – Much of Colorado woke up to thick smoke coming from western wildfires on Sunday morning. In fact it was so bad that we had to use the visibility map to tell the weather story. Typically we only show the visibility when talking about fog. The smoke is so bad I had to to break out the visibility map! We typically only use this to show fog. Crazy! We're on CBS4 til 8a with your latest news and weather. #COwx #4wx @justinadamsTV pic.twitter.com/UHnOR7EwRA — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) August 8, 2021 The current upper air pattern over the western United States will...
Englewood, COPosted by
CBS Denver

First Positive E. coli Sample In Englewood Was Taken 3 Days Before Boil Water Notice, State Email Shows

UPDATE: Englewood’s Boil Water Advisory Lifted On Friday ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – All morning and afternoon Thursday, people were driving by the Englewood Civic Center for free bottles of water, following a boil water notice issued Wednesday afternoon. In some parts of the city, also called “Zone 1,” the health department says the water may not be safe to drink, due to positive E. coli samples found in the tap water of a home in southeast Englewood. (credit: City of Englewood) According to a state health department email to the City of Englewood, obtained by CBS4 Investigates, a water sample taken on Monday,...

