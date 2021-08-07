San Francisco Deputy Sheriff’s Association warns deputies will quit or retire if forced to receive COVID vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – San Francisco will become the first city in California to require new employees be vaccinated. The rule takes effect on Wednesday, and while not everyone agrees with the mandate, this isn’t the first time American workers have been told to get a vaccine. It was an outbreak of smallpox in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1902 that resulted in a vaccine order in that city. Three years later, in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the Supreme Court upheld that mandate in a decision that is cited as precedent to this day. It’s used to uphold vaccination requirements for school, even...