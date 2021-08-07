Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Deputy Sheriff’s Association warns deputies will quit or retire if forced to receive COVID vaccine

By Law Officer
lawofficer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Deputy Sheriff’s Association is warning that personnel will quit or retire if they are forced to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The admonition was issued after San Francisco’s roughly 35,000 city employees were directed to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15 or face the possibility of termination, New York Post reported.

www.lawofficer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Sheriff S Association#Covid#New York Post#Sfdsa#Fox News#Sfso#The Sheriff S Office#Moderna#National Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Orange County, FLfloridanationalnews.com

Orange County sheriff’s deputy, 54, dies of COVID-19

Orange County Sheriff’s Office announce today the passing of Deputy First Class Craig Seijos from complications related to COVID-19. Deputy Seijos passed away on August 5, 2021 while in the hospital. He was 54 years old, and had been part of the OCSO family for nearly three decades. “Craig dedicated...
California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Essential California: A troubling video captures L.A. sheriff’s deputies’ deadly use of force

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Aug. 3. I’m Shelby Grad filling in for Justin Ray. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is grappling with a troubling case in which deputies are seen on video repeatedly shooting a man holding a knife outside his family’s home. The family had called deputies because the man, David Ordaz Jr., was acting suicidal. The video, taken by deputy body cameras, was released Friday night by the department. The Times spoke to several use-of-force experts who said it showed problematic behavior by deputies.
Florida Statefox35orlando.com

Florida deputy dies from COVID-19 complications, sheriff's office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida deputy has passed away after fighting COVID-19, his Sheriff's Office said. The Orange County Sheriff's Office shared on Thursday that Deputy First Class Craig Seijos has passed away from complications related to COVID-19. They said that he passed away on Thursday while in...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: San Francisco’s City Employee Vaccine Mandate Is Not A First In America

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – San Francisco will become the first city in California to require new employees be vaccinated. The rule takes effect on Wednesday, and while not everyone agrees with the mandate, this isn’t the first time American workers have been told to get a vaccine. It was an outbreak of smallpox in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1902 that resulted in a vaccine order in that city. Three years later, in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the Supreme Court upheld that mandate in a decision that is cited as precedent to this day. It’s used to uphold vaccination requirements for school, even...
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Leader: Unvaccinated Denver police will be held accountable

DENVER — The top public safety leader in Denver said he is prepared to discipline police officers, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters who don’t follow the mandate that all city employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Denver Post reported Saturday. A public health order that was issued by the city health...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Is it legal to mandate Covid vaccines? In many circumstances, yes

(CNN) — For those who are refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine, there are a lot of legal ways for public and private actors to make that decision painful. Such vaccine requirements will undoubtedly be challenged in court -- and a few already have. But so far, as long as those vaccine mandates have been crafted with appropriate religious and medical exemptions, courts have been unwilling to intervene to block them.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

DOJ: Federal law doesn’t prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON - Lawyers with the Justice Department determined that federal law does not prohibit public agencies and private businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccines under emergency use authorization according to an opinion posted by the DOJ on Monday, FOX News reported. Three major government entities – the U.S. Department of Veterans...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy