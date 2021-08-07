San Francisco Deputy Sheriff’s Association warns deputies will quit or retire if forced to receive COVID vaccine
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Deputy Sheriff’s Association is warning that personnel will quit or retire if they are forced to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The admonition was issued after San Francisco’s roughly 35,000 city employees were directed to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15 or face the possibility of termination, New York Post reported.www.lawofficer.com
