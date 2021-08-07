Just Desserts

From cakes to croissants to pralines – Louisiana has an affection for confection. This week, we satiate our sweet tooth with the help of some delightful dessert makers. We begin by getting a crash-course in the art of sugar blowing and sculpting with Sidney Galpern at the New Orleans Glassworks and Printmaking Studio. There, we encounter Chef Tory McPhail, who, along with a group of other prominent chefs, is there to learn the art of creating sugar sculptures.