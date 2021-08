Back in 2017, Nike celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Nike Air Max 97 by dropping a retro version of the "Silver Bullet" colorway. As soon as this shoe was released, it was gobbled up by sneakerheads and as a result, a massive Air Max 97 resurgence was placed upon us. Over the past few years, there has been a plethora of new Air Max 97 colorways and fans are always eager to get their hands on a pair. It is fairly easy to see why this is the case when you consider how the Air Max 97 has a streamlined silhouette that works with a multitude of outfits.