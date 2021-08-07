Down the Fairway: Russo wins second straight New York State Senior Amateur title
Dan Russo is undoubtedly one of the greatest amateur golfers ever to come out of this area. He proved it once again this week by winning his second consecutive New York State Senior Amateur Championship, and he will try to buck the odds by becoming the first Capital Region representative to win the regular NYS Men’s Amateur Championship since Jay Gunning in 1986 when he competes on his home course this week at Schuyler Meadows Club.dailygazette.com
