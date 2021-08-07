Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Palkia Pokémon Cards

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of this week's highly anticipated release of Shiny Palkia in Pokémon GO's Ultra Bonus Part Two: Space event, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Palkia cards from the Pokémon TCG including both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Palkia picks in the comments below.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcg#Diamonds#Art#Galaxy#Palkia#The Diamond Pearl#The Black White#Full Artt Ex#5ban#Team Plasma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Overwatch cosplayer wins Play of the Game as perfect D.Va

An Overwatch cosplayer brought D.Va to life with her insanely accurate recreation. The artist’s mind-blowing costume captures the beloved Blizzard Entertainment heroine. Despite Tracer being the de-facto mascot for Overwatch since the multiplayer launched in 2016, D.Va has stolen the hearts of many fans of the Blizzard Entertainment team-based shooter.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Today Is Natu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Details & Tips

Now that Niantic has cycled through the starters, we finally have some variety coming to Pokémon GO's weekly Spotlight Hour event. Tonight is Natu Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, this little Psychic bird will be appearing in the wild and responding with higher frequency to Incense. It will also be appearing in spawn points that are normally inactive in the game. Let's get into the full details of tonight's Spotlight Hour.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Pokémon Unite launches for Switch, play now to receive free Zeraora

The long-awaited Pokémon MOBA game Pokémon Unite has finally been released for Nintendo Switch, and a new launch trailer is here to accompany it. The trailer is overacting at its finest, but it does give a decent overview of how matches play out, as well as tease the upcoming mobile version, which should launch in September.
bleedingcool.com

TMNT Playmates Mutant Module Retro Set Is Nostalgic Fun

TMNT collectors have been spoiled the last couple of years, as the brand's health in the toy departments has not been this strong since the late '80s. Speaking of that time, Playmates is reissuing a TON of classic, retro figures and more from the original TMNT toy line these days, including the latest box set we are taking a look at today. This Mutant Module box set contains six of the best villain figures from the classic line on vintage-style cardbacks. Playmates sent us the box set to take a look at, so let's get in our time machine and play with some Turtle 80's goodness.
Dallas, TXbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Black Star Movie Promo Mewtwo On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals with auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a graded Black Star Promo copy of Mewtwo from Pokémon: The First Movie up for auction! This Pokémon Trading Card Game card is very sought after, especially by players of the "1999-2000" vintage format of the Pokémon TCG. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, July 27th, at 7:50 PM Central Time (or 8:50 PM Eastern Time) to stake a claim on this beautifully preserved trading card copy of Mewtwo itself.
Hobbiesgamerevolution.com

Pokemon Cards 2nd Edition Value: Are they worth anything?

Pokemon TCG prices are still at an all-time high, which has a lot of lapsed collectors digging out their old collections. Everyone knows that the big money is in 1st edition cards, but what about reprints? Is Pokemon cards’ 2nd edition value anything to write home about? Here’s the lowdown on whether or not the second edition Pokemon Trading Card Game cards are worth any money.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best bot lane Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE

Almost a week removed from Pokémon UNITE’s global launch on the Nintendo Switch, players have had a chance to experiment with each of the 20 unique species available in the game right now and begin crafting strategies to find the most success. Part of this process is identifying the correct...
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

1.5 Billion Pokemon Caught By Players Throughout The GO Fest 2021 Pokémon Event!

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Updates: Developer Niantic reviews that Pokémon GO avid gamers collectively caught over 1.5 billion Pokémon throughout the most recent Pokémon GO Fest party event. The mobile augmented reality identification was launched in 2016, allowing avid gamers to traverse the precise world in order to seek out, battle, and seize digital Pokémon. Niantic maintains liberating updates and actions to work together with Pokémon GO’s large and reliable participant base.
ComicsComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Brings the Gym Leader Sabrina to Life

One awesome Pokemon cosplay has brought the Saffron City Gym Leader Sabrina to life! The Pokemon franchise has introduced a ton of memorable Gym Leaders from across its several decade long run, and each new era of the franchise adds to the list of fan favorites. But for many, the Gym Leaders of the very first generation are still some of the most memorable when stacked alongside their successors such as the Psychic Gym Leader Sabrina in Saffron City. This was especially true for how Sabrina's debut in the anime played out as well.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Top 10 Most Stunning Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign 10 – 6

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the Legendary Pokémon Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Shadow Rider Calyrex, and Ice Rider Calyrex. It continues the Rapid Strike and Single Strike mechanic introduced in Battle Styles. Chilling Reign is known for its inclusion of a large number of Alternate Arts both in the Full Art portion of the set and the Secret Rare portion. These Alternate Arts were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on, but Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and the upcoming Evolving Skies set have made this style of card more popular than ever. Now that we've looked at all the Ultra Rare and above cards in the set, let's determine the top ten cards… from my point of view, at least. I'd love to see you make your own lists in the comments below!
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Pokemon Center Japan’s Pokemon GO 5th Anniversary Merchandise Up For Pre-Order

Wondering where to grab some of the stylish new Pokemon GO 5th Anniversary merchandise launching at Pokemon Center stores in Japan? Well, look no further!. Amazon Japan has opened pre-orders for the line-up of products such as specially-themed sash pouches and an exclusive Premier Ball pouch for your Poke Ball Plus. You’ll be able to grab them at the following links below, while stocks last:
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Sends Chilling Reign Replacements As A Blister Pack

The Pokémon Company seems to be going the extra mile to make things right with customers. When Chilling Reign was first released, the Pokémon Center sold an exclusive, expanded version of the classic Pokémon TCG product, the Elite Trainer Box. The box had premium items and was meant to include ten packs rather than the normal eight that mainline expansions get. While the additional packs were the main incentive, this box also included altered box artwork and slightly different card sleeves, which made it a collector's item for both card collectors and sealed collectors alike. However, when these Pokémon Center-exclusive products were sent out, they were sent with an apology. There were only eight packs rather than the promised ten. The apology promised that the Pokémon TCG would make it up by sending the missing packs along with a bonus of the Galarian Articuno V, Galarian Zapdos V, and Galarian Moltres V cards from Chilling Reign. Now, these replacement products are beginning to arrive in a manner that is leaving many collectors pleasantly surprised.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Pokemon Unite Seeing Gardveoir Added Tomorrow

Pokemon Unite has been out for almost a week now and players are enjoying their time teaming up to get points and knock their opponents down. Now those who have been patiently waiting for even more can get ready to try out a brand new character when they arrive starting tomorrow. Gardevoir is stepping onto the scene as a ranged attacker, so players can go in aggressively as one of their favorite psychic and fairy types in order to take down foes and score more points.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Pokémon Go’s upcoming August 2021 events detail mysterious five-star raids and Spotlight Hours

August 2021 is set to conclude Pokémon Go’s Season of Discovery, the third seasonal event to arrive in the mobile game. The season featured the annual Pokémon Go Fest event, which saw players worldwide working together to complete Global Challenges, capture rare Pokémon, and team up to defeat numerous five-star raids. The monthly Pokémon Go blog breaks down what weekly events to expect for August but leaves the final five-star raid and last two weeks of the Spotlight Hours blank for the time being.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Pokémon Go: Best Moveset for legendary Pokémon Zekrom

Zekrom is a legendary Dragon and Electric Pokémon its strongest Moveset is Charge Beam and Wild Charge, and it has a Max CP of 4,038 in Pokémon GO. This makes it weak to Fairy, Dragon, Ground, and Ice-type moves while resisting damage from Steel, Water, Grass, Flying, Fire, and Electric-type moves.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Mysterious "Leaked" Shiny Mew Card From Pokémon TCG: Celebrations

Well… this is quite intriguing. We are less than three months away for the release of the Pokémon TCG's 25th Anniversary set, Celebrations. We've begun to see promo cards for the set's products and early peeks at cards from the set's Japanese equivalent. However, the Pokémon TCG fandom was ablaze with speculation this week over what some believe to be a new leak. A Shiny Mew card, done in the Gold Card style we've seen in use since Sword & Shield base set, has leaked online with multiple pictures. Could this Shiny Mew be real? Let's see.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Pokemon Unite: When do new Pokemon release and what’s upcoming?

Pokemon Unite will inevitably see new Pokemon release as upcoming DLC, with the game’s already quite sizeable roster only set to receive more characters as it grows. We know which new Pokemon are set to be added to the game, so when will they be released?. When do new Pokemon...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Guardians Rising Part 3

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we begin our journey with the Ultra Rare GX cards of the set.

Comments / 0

Community Policy