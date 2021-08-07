TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Palkia Pokémon Cards

The Pokémon Company seems to be going the extra mile to make things right with customers. When Chilling Reign was first released, the Pokémon Center sold an exclusive, expanded version of the classic Pokémon TCG product, the Elite Trainer Box. The box had premium items and was meant to include ten packs rather than the normal eight that mainline expansions get. While the additional packs were the main incentive, this box also included altered box artwork and slightly different card sleeves, which made it a collector's item for both card collectors and sealed collectors alike. However, when these Pokémon Center-exclusive products were sent out, they were sent with an apology. There were only eight packs rather than the promised ten. The apology promised that the Pokémon TCG would make it up by sending the missing packs along with a bonus of the Galarian Articuno V, Galarian Zapdos V, and Galarian Moltres V cards from Chilling Reign. Now, these replacement products are beginning to arrive in a manner that is leaving many collectors pleasantly surprised.