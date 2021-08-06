Sebastopol’s community apple press open to the public

SAVE the Apple Orchards, the volunteer organization Slow Food responsible for operating the Community Apple Press (CAP) at Luther Burbank Experimental Gardens in Sebastopol is excited to announce the return of the Community Apple Press in Sebastopol. The press opens Saturday, Aug. 7 and will operate every weekend through Oct. 24. You must have a reservation to press apples. Please visit the Slow Food website at www.slowfoodrr.org to make your reservation to press your apples.