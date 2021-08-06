Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sebastopol, CA

Sebastopol’s community apple press open to the public

By AMIE WINDSOR GAZETTE PUBLISHER
sonomacountygazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVE the Apple Orchards, the volunteer organization Slow Food responsible for operating the Community Apple Press (CAP) at Luther Burbank Experimental Gardens in Sebastopol is excited to announce the return of the Community Apple Press in Sebastopol. The press opens Saturday, Aug. 7 and will operate every weekend through Oct. 24. You must have a reservation to press apples. Please visit the Slow Food website at www.slowfoodrr.org to make your reservation to press your apples.

www.sonomacountygazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Sebastopol, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sebastopol, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Trees#Apples#The Community Apple Press#Slow Food#Covid#Farm To Pantry#Redwood Empire Food#Manzana Apple Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy