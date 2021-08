The Tesla Cybertruck looks like it was “made by aliens from the future,” according to Elon Musk, but it’s angular design is very much steeped in the past. Musk had previously said that the electric pickup took inspiration from the amphibious 1976 Lotus Esprit from the James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me” that he purchased for $865,000 at an auction in 2013, but a new patent reveals that several other classic designs that may have contributed to its style.