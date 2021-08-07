Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Rich Rodriguez named interim head coach at ULM

allfans.co
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the ULM Warhawks announced that Rich Rodriguez is taking over head coaching duties for Terry Bowden as he tends to his sick father. Bobby Bowden, of course, was the legendary head coach at Florida State that turned the Seminoles into a national powerhouse. The Alabama native spent 34 years on the sidelines at Doak Campbell Stadium where he brought home two national championships and 14 consecutive top-five finishes in the AP Poll from 1987-2000. Bobby Bowden called it quits after the 2009 season, but at age 91, the college football legend is fighting for his life.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bowden
Person
Bobby Bowden
Person
Rich Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Coaching#Ulm#American Football#The Ulm Warhawks#Florida State#Seminoles#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Rich Rodriguez stepping in at ULM as Terry Bowden tends to father

Louisiana-Monroe head football coach Terry Bowden has announced he will step away from the program to tend to his ailing father, legendary football coach Bobby Bowden, according to FootballScoop.com. Bowden spoke to the Monroe News-Star about Rodriguez taking over the program. “The knowledge that with Rich here and us being...
Morgantown, WVWVNews

WVU alumni notebook: Sills' strides, Manoah making history, Rich Rod interim coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Yesterday’s West Virginia University athletic heroes are still going strong. Here’s what they’ve been up to lately:. You remember wide receiver David Sills V, the touchdown machine on the other end of quarterback Will Grier’s passes for two years, catching 125 passes for 1,966 yards and 33 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska football NCAA investigation: Rick Neuheisel says Huskers 'outed themselves'

Nebraska football fans woke up to some disturbing news on Wednesday morning, as it was reported that the school and head coach Scott Frost were under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The allegations might seem small to some but many believe these are Nebraska’s first steps towards getting out of Frost’s contract. Former Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel firmly planted himself in that camp on ESPNU Radio on Wednesday.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s Biggest Threat This Season

As the reigning national champions, Alabama have a big target on their back this year. While the Crimson Tide are widely expected to dominate all opposition this year, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes there’s one team that can challenge them for national title supremacy. Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Finebaum suggested...
Nebraska StateCorn Nation

Nebraska Football Is In Trouble Frosted Flakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska announced Wednesday that the NCAA is looking into its football program after a report said Cornhuskers staff improperly used analysts and consultants with the knowledge of coach Scott Frost and even moved workouts off campus last year when such activities were banned during the pandemic.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
New Orleans, LAchatsports.com

Clemson football: Paul Finebaum thinks the Tigers are cycling out

Paul Finebaum, radio and ESPN television personality, gets ready to speak on television near activities outside the Superdome, before of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday, January 13, 2020. Pregame Fans Clemson Lsu Football Cfp National Championship New Orleans. Clemson football fans have relished in...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Without intention or effort Nick Saban may have killed the Big 12

Nick Saban’s obsession with building organizations, teams, players and men leaves no time to focus on destroying anything. Saban’s extraordinary results have damaged the careers of opposing coaches and diminished the programs those coaches led – but only as byproducts of Alabama Crimson Tide success. Contrary to opinions from jealous...
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Mack Brown pays a compliment to Alabama and Clemson

UNC head coach Mack Brown joined The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday and had some nice words about the Crimson Tide and the nearby Tigers. “Alabama & Clemson have bought houses in the College Football Playoff neighborhood, so far we’ve just been renting,” Brown said. “But we’re trying to stick around.”
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Texas Longhorns: Paul Finebaum reveals main reason for SEC move

The Texas Longhorns will officially be members of the SEC soon enough. Since the groundbreaking move was announced, sports media personalities and alumni have speculated that increased money through TV deals was the driving motivation behind leaving the Big-12. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has a much different theory. “We just saw...
Nebraska State247Sports

Scott Frost's contract buyout details at Nebraska

Nebraska took a hit Wednesday when it was reported the NCAA was investigating the Cornhuskers and head coach Scott Frost amid violations. It is for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. On the field, Frost and his team struggled through his first three seasons, going 12-20....

Comments / 0

Community Policy