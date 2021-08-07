Cancel
Rodon strikes out 11, White Sox blank Cubs 4-0

By By JOHN JACKSON Associated Press
ktvo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Carlos Rodon struck out 11 in five stellar innings, Cesar Hernandez and Jose Abreu hit back-to-back home runs and the Chicago White Sox blanked the Chicago Cubs 4-0. Yoan Moncada added a two-run double for the White Sox in their second straight win in the crosstown series at Wrigley Field.

