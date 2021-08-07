Cancel
MLB

Reds send Tejay Antone to Triple-A on a rehab assignment

By Doug Gray
redlegnation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Reds sent right-handed reliever Tejay Antone to join Triple-A Louisville today on a rehab assignment. The Bats are currently in St. Paul, Minnesota. It’s been both an incredible and a tough year for Antone. He’s pitched in 22 games for the Reds this season and posted a 1.87 ERA. That’s the incredible part. But the tough part is that he’s only pitched in two games since June 6th and has had two different trips to the injured list – last pitching on June 24th against Atlanta when he allowed two runs in an inning of work. That was only the third game he had allowed a run on the season.

www.redlegnation.com

