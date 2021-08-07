Reds send Tejay Antone to Triple-A on a rehab assignment

Osich was designated for assignment by the Reds on Wednesday. Osich had a strong start to begin his time in the majors this year and put up a 0.87 ERA in 10.1 innings across his first 12 appearances of 2021. However, he was unable to replicate his success after the All-Star break, as he was charged with two blown saves after he allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits and two walks while striking out two in four innings during five appearances. His removal from the 40-man roster will make room for right-hander Mychal Givens, who was acquired from the Rockies on Wednesday.