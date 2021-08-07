D2 Athletic Directors Association awards 130 Bulldogs with Academic Achievement Awards
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Division II Athletic Directors Association announced the winners of the Academic Achievement Award winners for the 2020-21 school year. This year, there were a record-breaking 16,262 athletes from across Division II given the honor. Truman had 130, and the GLVC had the second most of any conference in the nation with 1,216. For a list of all Bulldog recipients, click here.ktvo.com
