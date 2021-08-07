Cancel
‘All in the Family’ star Sally Struthers recalls close bond with Carroll O’Connor: ‘I gained a father again’

By Stephanie Nolasco
Sally Struthers has led a decadeslong career in Hollywood – but she’s still recognized as Archie Bunker’s “little girl.”. The actress played Gloria Stivic in the hit ‘70s sitcom “All in the Family,” which starred Carroll O’Connor as Archie as well as Jean Stapleton and Rob Reiner, among others. The series, which centered on a working-class family, aired from 1971 until 1979.

