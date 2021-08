We’ve found it, the one thing we have in common with actress, chanteuse, and dog-cloning pioneer Barbra Streisand: We both said “No, no, no, no, no, no” to Bohemian Rhapsody. Sort of. On Friday, Streisand appeared on the Just for Variety podcast to discuss her upcoming album of never-before-released tracks from her vaults, as well as the memoir she’s been writing. When asked by host Marc Malkin if she would ever consider doing “a scripted feature along the lines of Elton John’s Rocketman or Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody,” Streisand responded: