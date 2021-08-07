Cancel
Whitsett, NC

4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $314,490

greensboro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle plan at 2644 sq ft features a formal dining rm,and a great home office with French doors. The spacious, yet cozy fam rm is perfect for entertaining. The home has a beautiful open layout with kitchen island w/ Sugar Cane/Gray colored cabinetry. Upstairs features the Primary Bedroom w/ a vaulted ceiling, en-suite with huge walk-in closet and large walk-in shower. The 3 secondary bedrooms all with large walk-in closets, a spacious Loft space perfect for the movie room, game room or play area. The main floor laundry room is conveniently located . Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. A D.R. Horton Smart Home technology includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a Sky Bell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.

