4 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $314,490

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Encaustic tiles come in all sorts of bold patterns and high-contrast color combinations, but installing them often comes at a steep price. Retiling a floor is generally a costly update, and many of these intricate designs cost several dollars more per square foot than basic ceramic or porcelain options. But if you love the graphic effect of patterned tiles, there's another way to get the look at a fraction of the cost.