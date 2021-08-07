Going for gold in the final hours of the Olympic Games

Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel both racing for gold on the same night? That’s going to make for an exciting day in Tokyo. Dressel kicks off Friday’s final events at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in the 100-meter butterfly, an event in which he set an Olympic record in during the semifinals and in which he already held the world record. Two more Americans race for gold in the women’s 200 backstroke final when Phoebe Bacon and Rhyan White race in a tight field against Australians Emily Seebohm and Kaylee McKeown and Canadian Kylie Masse.