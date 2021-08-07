Going for gold in the final hours of the Olympic Games
The Olympic closing ceremony is tomorrow, but there are STILL two more chances for Americans to claim team medals in Tokyo. On KPRC 2 live tonight, watch the Team USA women's basketball team play for its seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal. The team featuring Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, and Houston's Brittney Griner has shown its strength throughout these Games. The gold medal game against Japan starts at 9:30 p.m. Houston time.
