On the date of August 2, 2021, Eldor Shomurodov became just the second Uzbek player to play in Serie A. Acquired for around 17.5M euros, Shomurodov previously spent his days playing for FC Rostov and, later, Genoa. He scored the third-most goals for the Il Grifone in the recent season and surpassed his expected goal count of 5.8. The eight-time goalscorer has become a source of controversy as many deem his deal overpriced, bad business, and silly. However, in this article, I’ll explain my stance on the Shomurodov signing, why Pinto knows what he’s doing, and what can be expected of him coming into the Serie A campaign.