3 Ultra-Popular Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague In August

If last week were all about employment and the first half of the Fed’s dual mandate, this coming week would be all inflation and the other half of the Fed’s mandate. From an inflation standpoint, the Fed’s goal has been met, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon. Following Friday’s strong jobs report, the Fed is just about where it needs to be from an employment standpoint. It is close enough that I think the Fed is likely to tell everyone at Jackson Hole the economy has made substantial further progress, which is the first hint that a taper is coming at the September meeting.